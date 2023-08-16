IN PICS | India celebrates its 77th Independence Day with fervour

SUMMARY The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across states and union territories on Tuesday with colourful events and cultural programmes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his annual address at Delhi's Red Fort for the 10th time, matching former PM Manmohan Singh's record. Here's a glimpse of what the day looked like, across the world.

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, with a grand function at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The occasion marks 76 years since India got freedom from the British on August 15, 1947. (Image: PTI)

For the 10th time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. In his speech, the PM guaranteed that he will be back to make another speech next year, hinting at the upcoming 2024 general election. (Image: PTI)

Apart from the iconic celebration at Delhi's Red Fort, several other buildings across India lit up in the tricolour for Independence Day. From the Calcutta High Court to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters, several public buildings lit up to pay homage to the country. (Image: PTI)

Ahead of the celebrations on Tuesday, security was tightened in Delhi and other critical areas such as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. In Delhi, police issued a traffic advisory and restrictions were put in the Red Fort area. (Image: PTI)

While states like Bengal celebrated with fervour and a motorcycle performance by the Kolkata Police daredevils, celebrations were subdued in Himachal Pradesh which is witnessing extreme weather and rainfall. The state is mourning the deaths of over 50 people. (Image: PTI)

Local state celebrations were headed by their respective Chief Ministers, Governors and some Union Ministers. In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inspected a Guard of Honour while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen saluting after hosting the national flag in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also inspected a Guard of Honour during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. The stadium witnessed a huge rush of celebrations as there was no restrictions on citizens or internet usage, unlike the norm. (Image: PTI)

Celebrations took place across the world, actually, with the Indian High Commission in Canberra hosting an event photographed above. The London High Commission, which was recently vandalised by Khalistani extremists, also celebrated on the occasion. (Image: PTI)

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials also greeted each other on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at the Indo-Bangladesh Border near Balurghat in South Dinajpur. Indian forces also distributed sweets on the Gujarat border. (Image: PTI)

