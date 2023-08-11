Independence Day: Did you know these facts about India’s freedom struggle

SUMMARY The first unofficial flag of India was hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in then Calcutta and Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949. As India gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on August 15, here is some interesting trivia about India’s independence.

Independence Day is a celebration of India’s hard earned freedom and it is an occasion to pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything to end the British rule. As India gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on August 15, here is some interesting trivia about India’s independence. (Image: PTI)

India did not have a national anthem at the time of its independence. Though Rabindranath Tagore composed ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in 1911, it was officially adopted as the national anthem on January 24, 1950. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Mahatma Gandhi did not participate in Indian Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. He was on a hunger strike in Kolkata, trying to put a stop to the bloodshed brought on by partition. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Lord Mountbatten had been given a mandate by the British parliament to transfer the power by June 30, 1948. He advanced it to August 15, 1947 because it honoured the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allied forces.

Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949. In 1950, the Constitution of India declared Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of India. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Indian Independence Bill gave August 15 as the date of independence for both India and Pakistan. Mountbatten chose August 14 as the date of the ceremony of power transfer to Pakistan because he wanted to attend the ceremonies in both the countries. (Image: Shutterstock)

The first unofficial flag of India was hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in then Calcutta. It comprised three horizontal stripes of red, yellow and green with Vande Mataram written in the middle. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vande Mataram, India’s national song, was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and was part of his novel Anandamath (1882). On January 24, 1950, it was adopted as India’s national song. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)