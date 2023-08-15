CNBC TV18
India’s iconic landmarks illuminate in hues of tricolor for 77th Independence Day celebration
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 15, 2023 10:21:15 AM IST (Published)

India is celebrating the 77th Independence Day with fervor. The country's renowned landmarks illuminated in tricolor radiate with sense of patriotic pride.

As India commemorates its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, a sense of patriotic pride radiated from its iconic landmarks. These significant sites, adorned in the hues of the tricolor, symbolize the strenuous path the nation undertook to secure its freedom. They not only act as symbols of hope and unity but also serve as reminders of the arduous struggle for independence. (Image: PTI)

The gate at the Attari Wagha border was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day. (Image: PTI)

The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)

The 'Media Tree', which has been erected as part of a Smart City project in the Race Course Road area, was illuminated in the colours of the national flag, in Coimbatore. (Image: PTI)

The Rajasthan Assembly was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CSMT) was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI/Shashank Parade)

The BMC building was also illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI/Shashank Parade)

The Raisina Hills were illuminated in the colours of the national flag on eve of 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Charminar was illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in old city of Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Calcutta High Court was illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata (Image: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Raj Bhavan was also illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

X