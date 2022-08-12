Independence Day 2022: Top 10 places to visit on this long weekend

India will be celebrating its 75 years of independence this year. August 15 being on Monday also makes it a long weekend. Those who are planning to take a short trip can embark on a historical journey or take pride in the vast cultural and geographic variety of the country. There are 40 UNESCO-declared World Heritage Sites in India, which offer great insight into the customs and traditions of earlier societies. One of the best ways to celebrate India this year would be by travelling to one of these locations. Apart from this, one can visit historical places and famous monuments and make the most of the Independence Day long weekend. Here’s a list of some beautiful places that one can visit during the weekend.