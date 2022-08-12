Independence Day 2022: Top 10 places to visit on this long weekend



1 / 10 Agra Fort | Those living in and around Delhi can take a quick trip to Agra in Uttar Pradesh, which houses the iconic Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort. The fort, commissioned by Mughal emperor Akbar, was listed as a World Heritage Site in 1983. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Hampi | Hampi is around 343 km away from Bangalore. Also called the city of ruins, Hampi has the ‘World’s Largest Open-Air Museum’. It is an emblem of the grand past of the Vijayanagara empire. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 Darjeeling | Those who are hoping for a quick vacay in the foothills of the Himalayas can visit Darjeeling in West Bengal. Once a summer resort for the British, Darjeeling has Mt. Kanchenjunga, one of the world’s highest peaks, in its backdrop. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 10 Udaipur | Udaipur offers some of the best heritage properties and lavish royal residences. Apart from getting a glimpse of the Rajput architecture, one can also enjoy authentic Rajasthani cuisine here. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 McLeod Ganj | Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, McLeod Ganj is an ideal weekend getaway for those living in and near Delhi. The place is also known as Little Lhasa. One can visit the Buddhist monasteries here and enjoy the delicious Tibetan food. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 Jhansi | Those who are looking for a historical trip can visit Jhansi on this Independence Day weekend. This historic city in Uttar Pradesh was the seat of administration of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the leading figures in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. One can visit the Jhansi Fort, where Rani Lakshmibai fought against the British and sacrificed her life. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Andaman & Nicobar Islands | Andaman & Nicobar Islands is home to the Cellular Jail, which is also known as Kaala Paani. The British used the jail to exile political prisoners. Freedom fighters like V.O.Chidambaram Pillai, Sudhanshu Dasgupta, and Kalpana Dutta were imprisoned in this jail during the freedom struggle. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Amritsar | The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar was witness to one of the darkest events of the Indian freedom struggle. It was here that the British gunned down thousands of peaceful protestors on April 13, 1919. The place now houses a garden and memorial. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Jehan Numa Palace | Jehan Numa Palace at the foot of Shyamla Hills gives a sweeping view of Bhopal city. It was built in 1890 by Nawab Sultan Jehan Begum’s son and named after her. It gives a glimpse of the family's legacy and history of Bhopal. (Image: Jehan Numa Palace)