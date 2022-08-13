Independence Day 2022: Charminar to Mubarak Mandi — these monuments light up in Tricolour

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ahead of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations, monuments across India have been lit up in the colours of the tricolour. About 100 ASI monuments will be lit up the same way as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The decoration is also part of the celebration to mark the country administering 200 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Here is a look at some of the iconic monuments of India lit up in the colours of the National Flag.

Charminar |

The historical monument Charminar in Hyderabad is illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Independence Day. (Image: @HiHyderabad/Twitter)

Red Fort | The Red Fort in New Delhi is illuminated with tricolour lights to celebrate the country’s 200-crore vaccination milestone and for the Independence Day celebrations. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

India Gate | The iconic India Gate in Delhi is illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022 as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for India's 75 years of Independence. (Image: PTI)

Hampi | A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi has been brilliantly illuminated with the National Flag to mark Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Hampi Temples are remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire, one of the greatest Hindu kingdoms in southern India. (Image @ShobhaBJP/Twitter)

Gujarat’s Somnath Temple | Ahead of Independence Day 2022, Somnath Temple in Gujarat’s Prabhas Patan has been illuminated with the tricolour. The temple was decorated with colourful lights and the Shiv-linga in the temple had been decorated with tricolour flowers and turban. (Image: @@kishanreddybjp/Twitter)

Kalaburagi Fort | Karnataka’s Kalaburagi Fort is illuminated with lights of tri-colour as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Bhatsa Dam | The Bhatsa Dam, which supplies water to Mumbai and surrounding areas, has been lit up in the colours of the national flag. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the dam in Maharashtra's Thane was decorated with tricolour lights as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in July. (Image: @MoHUA_India/Twitter)

Telangana’s Ramappa Temple | A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple has been illuminated in the colours of the national flag. (Image: @arvindkumar_ias/Twitter)

St Francis of Assisi church | The towering 17th-century church of St Francis of Assisi at the world heritage site of Old Goa has been lit up with colours of the tricolour. (Image: @GlennTiclo/Twitter)

Jammu Mubarak Mandi | Iconic monument of Jammu Mubarak Mandi has also been lit in tricolour as a part of the 75 years of Independence celebrations. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)