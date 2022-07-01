Cross
india News

In pics | Emotions spill over as rituals begin for 9-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)
According to the Hindu calendar, Ratha Jatra is celebrated annually on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha to commemorate Lord Jagannath and his siblings' nine-day stay at the Gundichha Temple.

