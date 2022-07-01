

1 / 7 As the enormous chariots of Lord Jagannath, his divine siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, along with Chakraraj Sudarshan, rolled for the nine-day Ratha Jatra festival in this seaside pilgrim town on Friday, thousands of devotees who had been barred from attending the yatra for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic let out cries of "Jai Jagannath" and "Haribol". (Image: Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri Twitter)



2 / 7 Devotees from across the world reached outside the Lion Gate of the temple in the coastal town of Puri in Odisha, in hopes of catching a sight of the Gods riding chariots as gongs and cymbals resounded in the background. (Image: Kamalika Sengupta)



3 / 7 The Pahandi, or ceremonial procession of the Gods, started at 7 am. Most of the ceremonies, including "Mangala Alati," "Abakash," "Sakala Dhoopa," and "Mangalarpan," concluded ahead of schedule. (Image: Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri Twitter)



4 / 7 In a ritual procession known as Dhadi (Line) Pahandi, Lord Balabhadra, also known as Bada Thakuara, emerged from the temple's sanctum sanctorum first, followed by Devi Subhadra, Lord Sudarshan, and Lord Jagannath. By around 9 am, all of the deities' Pahandis were concluded. (Image: Kamalika Sengupta)



5 / 7 According to the Hindu calendar, Ratha Jatra is celebrated annually on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha to commemorate Lord Jagannath and his siblings' nine-day sojourn to the Gundichha Temple. (Image: Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri Twitter)



6 / 7 Much earlier than expected, amid shouts of "Jai Jagannath," the deities Taladwaja, Darpadalan, and Nandighosh were seated atop their chariots. According to tradition, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and a few of his chosen students saw the Gods riding the chariots. (Image: Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri Twitter)