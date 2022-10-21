In Pics | PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day tour of Uttarakhand, will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday. After performing puja at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, the prime minister arrived at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli in a helicopter. (Image: PTI)

Wearing the white traditional attire of the hill people with a swastika embroidered on it, the prime minister performed the puja at the Kedarnath temple. (Image: PTI)

After performing the puja, Modi laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. The priests who performed the puja prayed for strength to the prime minister to take the country forward. Using the ropeway, devotees will be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes. (Image: PTI)

Modi also visited the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and spent some time there. At Badrinath Dham, he reviewed the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. (Image: PTI)

After laying foundation stones for road and ropeway projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, Modi addressed a gathering at Mana village on the India-China border. (Image: PTI)

Addressing the gathering, Modi accused the previous governments of leaving the centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect for years and claimed that these places are now being restored to their lost glory. (Image: PTI)

Citing the examples of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ujjain and Ayodhya, where major reconstruction work has been carried out in recent years, Modi attributed the "years of neglect" of these places to a "slave mentality". "Pride in our own legacy and every possible effort for development are the foundation of a 21st-century India," the prime minister said. (Image: PTI)

He also reviewed the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area. (Image: PTI)

Earlier in the day, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. (Image: PTI)

This is Modi's sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as the prime minister. Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister's visit. Both temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers. (Image: PTI)