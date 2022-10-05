In pics | From worshipping Ravana to burning his effigy: A look at how India celebrated Dussehra

SUMMARY A non-descript village in Maharashtra celebrates Dussehra in a different way as the villagers perform 'Aarti' of the demon king Ravan on the festival of Dussehra, when his effigies are burnt in other parts of the country. Take a look at photos rom across India

1 / 8

Believe it or not! Residents of a non-descript village in Maharashtra celebrate Dussehra in a different way as they perform 'Aarti' of the demon king Ravan on the festival when his effigies are burnt in other parts of the country. Many residents of Sangola village in Akola district believe they are employed and able to sustain their livelihood because of Ravan's blessings and the peace and happiness in their village is because of the demon king. The villagers believe in Lord Ram, but they also have faith in Ravan and do not burn his effigies, local resident Bhivaji Dhakre said. (Image PTI)

2 / 8

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds a bow and an arrow as he aims for an effigy of 'Ravana' during Dussehra celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Image: PTI )

3 / 8

Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered Dussehra prayers at the Bheemanakolli temple in Begur village of HD Kote Assembly segment in Mysuru, Karnataka. She prayed to the presiding deity at the old temple in the village near Nagrahole forest reserve in the morning. (Image PTI)

4 / 8

Union Minister for Civil Aviation with his son Mahanaryaman Scindia offers prayers on the occasion of Dussehra festival, in Gwalior, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

5 / 8

Married women apply vermillion on each other as they participate in 'Sindoor Khela' on the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

6 / 8

Kullu: Devotees take part in the procession of deities during the International Dussehra festival, in Kullu, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

7 / 8

Jalandhar: An artist plays demon King Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations, in Jalandhar, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

8 / 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers in Mysuru on October 5 to mark the festival of Dussehra. (Image: PTI)