  • Home>
  • photos>
  • india>

  • In pics | Rain lashes Delhi; several areas, airport waterlogged, traffic affected

View as Slide Show Image

In pics | Rain lashes Delhi; several areas, airport waterlogged, traffic affected

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
In pics | Rain lashes Delhi; several areas, airport waterlogged, traffic affected

As rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital, waterlogging was reported from across the city. The constant rainfall witnessed in the city underscores the effects of climate change that is making erratic weather events more common.