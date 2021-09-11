In pics | Rain lashes Delhi; several areas, airport waterlogged, traffic affected



1 / 7 Reports of rain and thunderstorm came from late Friday evening all the way up until Saturday afternoon. The Safdarjung Observatory, which monitors weather patterns for the National Capital Territory, said that the city recorded 97 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.









2 / 7 With Delhi’s monsoon season not yet over, the city has already broken the 18-year-old monsoon record. In total, Delhi has received 1,100 mm in 2021’s monsoon season.









3 / 7 In 2003, Delhi had recorded 1,050 mm of rain during the monsoon season. Before that, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Delhi was in 1975 with a total of 1,150 mm of rain. The record is expected to be broken within a couple of days now.









4 / 7 Rain is recorded in mm or millimetres, and 1 mm of rain refers to the "depth" of rain in 1 meter² (m²) or a square of one metre in length and width. So 1 mm of rain translates to 1 litre of water in a single metre square.









5 / 7 The incessant rain lead to waterlogging in several areas of the city like Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Mahipalpur, Madhu Vihar, Jorbagh, Sadar Bazar area and ITO among many others.









6 / 7 The rain even caused waterlogging at the Indira Gandhi International airport. Photos of water-filled frontcourt and even the interior of the airport have gone viral on social media.





