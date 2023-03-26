IN PICS | Check India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge hanging on 24 cables in J-K nears completion; to be ready by May

SUMMARY It is expected that the last deck segment of the Anji bridge, which is designed to withstand wind speeds of 213 kilometres per hour, will be completed by May, as six more segments are yet to be launched.

Northern Railway officials have said that once ready, trains will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on the bridge being constructed around 80 kilometres away from Jammu. As reported by PTI.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Anji bridge connects Katra and Reasi stations. Ashwini Vaishnav, the railway minister, had announced that the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) would be completed next year. The bridge is a part of this project.

It is expected that the last deck segment of the Anji bridge, which is designed to withstand wind speeds of 213 kilometres per hour, will be completed by May, as six more segments are yet to be launched.

An asymmetrical bridge with tunnels at both ends, the Anji bridge is built on a single pylon. Katra's tunnel is 5 km long, while Kashmir's is 3 km long. Both tunnels have tracks, according to officials.

According to the official, the bridge will be able to withstand an explosion of 40 kilograms of explosive material and has a life expectancy of 120 years. Various sensors will be installed at various locations on the bridge to monitor the progress of the project.