IN PICS | Check India's first cable stayed rail bridge hanging on 24 cables in J K nears completion; to be ready by May

IN PICS | Check India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge hanging on 24 cables in J-K nears completion; to be ready by May

IN PICS | Check India's first cable-stayed rail bridge hanging on 24 cables in J-K nears completion; to be ready by May
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 26, 2023 6:16:50 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

It is expected that the last deck segment of the Anji bridge, which is designed to withstand wind speeds of 213 kilometres per hour, will be completed by May, as six more segments are yet to be launched.

Cable bridge Jammu and Kashmir
Image count1 / 5

Northern Railway officials have said that once ready, trains will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on the bridge being constructed around 80 kilometres away from Jammu. As reported by PTI.

India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge
Image count2 / 5

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Anji bridge connects Katra and Reasi stations. Ashwini Vaishnav, the railway minister, had announced that the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) would be completed next year. The bridge is a part of this project.

Cable Bridge
Image count3 / 5

Anji Bridge
Image count4 / 5

An asymmetrical bridge with tunnels at both ends, the Anji bridge is built on a single pylon. Katra's tunnel is 5 km long, while Kashmir's is 3 km long. Both tunnels have tracks, according to officials.

Anji Bridge
Image count5 / 5

According to the official, the bridge will be able to withstand an explosion of 40 kilograms of explosive material and has a life expectancy of 120 years. Various sensors will be installed at various locations on the bridge to monitor the progress of the project.

    X