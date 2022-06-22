

Swedish-founded and Dutch-headquartered multinational conglomerate IKEA has opened its third flagship store after Hyderabad and Mumbai, in the southern state of Karnataka, four years after it entered the India market.



With a planned investment of Rs 3,000 crore in the state, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year. The IKEA store in Nagasandra area is spread over 4.6 lakh sq ft, which is the biggest IKEA store in India in terms of commercial space.



The store houses over 7,000 products and a 100-seater restaurant where Swedish and Indian cuisine will be served. The store will also house one of the largest children's play areas called Smaland.



IKEA's Bengaluru store has opened a year after providing online services in the city.



There are currently 1,000 employees at the store, 48 percent of which are women and 72 percent are from Karnataka. The furniture giant plans to hire more people from the local neighbouring areas, within the state.



Around 27 percent of IKEA's 9,000 products in India are locally sourced, and the furniture maker wants to take this to 50 percent in the near future.



IKEA also plans to launch city store formats in the city in addition to its flagship store.