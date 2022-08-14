India@75: Check pictures of how the nation geared up for Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Citizens across the country are gearing up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the historic Red Fort in the capital and address the nation on the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others during the 'Har Hath Mein Tiranga' campaign on the eve of Independence Day in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Police personnel participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, on the eve of Independence Day, in Surat on August 14. (Source: PTI)

Citizens waved the national flag during the 'Har Hath Tiranga' programme of the Delhi government, on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi on August 14. (Source: PTI)

Bomb Detection and Disposal squad at the Gandhi Maidan on the eve of Independence Day, in Patna, (Source: PTI)

Students wearing tri-coloured clothes skated in an attempt to create an Asia Pacific and National World Record during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Thane on August 14. (Source: PTI)

People holding the national flag participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, on the eve of Independence Day, in Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

People held a large tricolor during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day in Patna. (Source: PTI)

People held the tricolour during 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of Independence Day in Meerut. (Source: PTI)

Human chain formed with the Indian flag in Bhopal. (Source: PTI)

Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex illuminated with tri-coloured lights during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day in Jammu. (Source: PTI)