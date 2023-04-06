Heavy security deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area for Hanuman Jayanti procession

SUMMARY Heavy police security has been deployed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by communal violence last year during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Central troops were also deployed in parts of Kolkata, including Amherst Street, Jorasanko, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Port areas.

Heavy security has been put in place for a procession to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by communal violence last year. According to the police, the organisers had sought permission for the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area and the route has been regularised. Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday. (Image: News18)

Devotees showed up in large numbers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak said, “Hanuman Jayanti celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place safely and securely.”

Meanwhile, central police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore on Thursday to assist the state police in maintaining the law and order situation in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior police officer said. (Image: News18)

In Kolkata, the central troops were deployed in Amherst Street, Jorasanko, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Port areas, he said.“A large number of officers of the Kolkata Police were accompanying the central forces in the sensitive areas of the city. They will also hold route marches as part of area domination measures. Strict action will be taken against any attempt to disrupt the law and order,” the officer said.