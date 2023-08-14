Heavy rains, landslides wreak havoc in parts of Northern India, Chardham Yatra suspended

SUMMARY Many people have died and many more are trapped under the rubble of buildings and temples that collapsed due to landslides. The rains have also blocked many roads and disrupted the normal life of the people.

1 / 10

Heavy rains have caused a lot of damage in Himachal Pradesh, a state in northern India. Many people have died and many more are trapped under the rubble of buildings and temples that collapsed due to landslides. The rains have also blocked many roads and disrupted the normal life of the people. (PTI Photo)

2 / 10

The Chardham Yatra was also suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said on Monday. As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation. (PTI Photo)

3 / 10

The worst-hit area was Shimla, the capital city of the state. Here, two landslides occurred on Sunday night, burying many people under the debris. One of the landslides happened near a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area, where many devotees were praying. The other landslide happened in the Fagli area, where several houses were destroyed. (PTI Photo)

4 / 10

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, visited the site of the temple collapse and said that nine bodies have been pulled out so far. He said that rescue work is going on in full swing and all efforts are being made to save the people who may still be trapped. He also posted about the incident on X, a social media platform. (Image: Twitter)

5 / 10

Another district that suffered a lot of losses was Solan. Here, a cloudburst occurred on Sunday night in Jadon village, killing seven members of a family. A cloudburst is a sudden and heavy rainfall that can cause flash floods and landslides. Two houses were washed away by the water and six people were rescued by the police. (PTI Photo)

6 / 10

In another village in Solan, two children died when their makeshift house collapsed due to a landslide. The body of one of them has been recovered by the rescue team. A woman also died in another village when her house was buried under mud and slush. (PTI Photo)

7 / 10

In Mandi district, seven members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a landslide late on Sunday night in Seghli panchayat. Three persons were rescued by the deputy commissioner of Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary. (PTI Photo)

8 / 10

The heavy rains have also blocked many roads in the state, making it difficult for the rescue teams and the people to travel. According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads are closed in the state because of the calamity. The most important road that is blocked is the Shimla-Chandigarh road, which connects the state capital with the neighbouring state of Punjab. (PTI Photo)

9 / 10

The weather department issued a yellow warning for heavy rains on Tuesday and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 18. A yellow warning means that people should be aware of the possible effects of bad weather and take precautions. (Twitter.com/Indiametdept)

10 / 10