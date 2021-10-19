0

  • Heavy rains, floods leave a trail of destruction in Kerala

By Pradeep Suresh | IST (Updated)
Heavy rains and floods left a trail of destruction in the southern part of Kerala. The ongoing tragedy comes just three years after heavy rainfall and floods led to hundreds of death across the state.