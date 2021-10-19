Heavy rains, floods leave a trail of destruction in Kerala



1 / 8 Heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts. Pictured here: An employee of the state electricity department travels on a boat over flooded roads to check the condition of power lines near Thiruvalla town,.









2 / 8 A red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour raising concerns. Pictured here: An overview of the Mallapally town. (Image: Sumesh M Nair)









3 / 8 In view of the expected worsening of the weather from October 20 till 24, IMD said it would not be possible to permit pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the Thula Masam poojas for which the shrine had been opened from October 16. Pictured here: Rescuers assist a woman who was trapped after rain-induced floods in thiruvalla. (Image: Sumesh M Nair)









4 / 8 Three years ago when Kerala witnessed the worst floods in a century, the Pinarayi Vijayan led government came under severe flak for the dam management protocols but this time with one round of floods taking place, three shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of the Idukki reservoir were opened on Tuesday. Pictured here: Rising water level as witnessed from Thondara railway bridge near Thiruvalla. (Image: Sumesh M Nair)









5 / 8 On Monday CM Vijayan held an emergency meeting and decided to hand over the responsibility of opening dams to a special committee. (Image: Nanda Sudheesh)









6 / 8 The decision comes as experts predicted heavy rains in the coming days. Pictured here: Rising water levels affect the traffic over SH 1 in Kuttoor, Thiruvalla.









7 / 8 Eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil warned that "things are getting worse in the Western Ghats." and urged the people on the "grassroots" to "sufficiently pressure" the elected representatives to take measures to end disasters in areas along its traverse including Kerala. Pictured here: A partially submerged temple near Thiruvalla.





