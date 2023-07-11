Floods, landslides disrupt transportation and essential supplies in Himachal, Uttarakhand

SUMMARY Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days. This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation. This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have caused massive damage to infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. (Image: Reuters)

Flash floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. According to state authorities, the monetary loss has been estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. The death toll has risen to 72, with 8 individuals still missing and 92 others injured. (Image: AP)

The report also indicates that 39 landslides, 1 cloud burst, and 29 flash floods have been reported in the region. The impact has been severe, with entire bridges being toppled by the powerful flow of the Beas River. (Image: AP)

The relentless rainfall has led to the closure of nearly 800 roads in the state affecting transportation and essential supplies. Electricity and water supply have been disrupted in several areas. Bus services on 1,255 routes operated by the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended. Approximately 576 buses are currently stranded along various routes. (Image: PTI)

The rise in silt levels has compelled most hydropower projects to halt their operations. Major highways, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Shimla-Kinnaur Road, have been blocked by landslides and flooding, causing significant disruptions to transportation. (Image: PTI)

The IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains (over 204 mm) in eight out of the 12 districts of the state on Monday morning. An orange warning for heavy rains on July 11 has also been issued. (Image: AP)

Three days of heavy rain caused significant damage and loss of life in Punjab and Haryana. Ambala is the worst-hit district. Key highways, including the Ambala-Ludhiana national highway, were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab, officials said. Other key highways — Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Hisar — have also been temporarily closed for vehicular traffic since Monday evening. (Image: PTI)

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section was closed as the soil under the rail track was washed away due to floodwaters near Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantt, officials said. The Railways have already cancelled a number of trains on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Floods in Jummagad river in the border area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has washed away the bridge built on it, blocking the Indo-Tibet border road there while contact with over a dozen border villages has also been lost. Flooding in Jummagad river flowing near Jumma village on the Joshimath-Niti highway, about 45 km from Joshimath, continued till late night on Monday evening, in which the bridge collapsed. (Image: Reuters)

The Joshimath-Malari border road is now blocked and traffic connectivity to over a dozen border villages in the area has also stopped. Supply to border outposts by road has also come to a standstill. The flood water was so high that it kept flowing over the Joshimath-Malari road, which stood several metres above the river. (Image: Reuters)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Rajasthan, with one rain-related fatality in Pratapgarh district. Shivganj in Sirohi district recorded the highest 13 cm rainfall in 24 hours. Moderate rainfall occurred in the eastern part of the state and isolated places in the western part. Other areas recorded varying amounts of rainfall. The meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall in several districts on Wednesday. In Pratapgarh, a 35-year-old man drowned in the Karmvachhni river, and his body was recovered by the SDRF on Tuesday. (Image: AP)

The Chhath Puja ghat on Yamuna river bank in Delhi has partially submerged in water due to heavy rains. The Central Water Commission said that water levels of the Yamuna river have crossed the danger threshold. Water levels are near the danger mark at most CWC monitoring stations in North India's water bodies. (Image: Reuters)

A total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states amid heavy rain alert. Teams from Odisha and Maharashtra are also on standby. (Image: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bihar and said the state is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) from July 11 to July 13. The potential impact is localised flooding. For safety measures, the IMD has advised avoiding areas prone to water logging. Residents should also follow any traffic advisories issued in this regard. (Image: Reuters)

The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp on Tuesday afternoon after being suspended for three days in view of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section. A fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move towards Kashmir for their onward journey to the Amarnath cave shrine as the highway, which had been damaged at several places due to incessant rainfall, was opened. (Image: AP)