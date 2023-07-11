CNBC TV18
Floods, landslides disrupt transportation and essential supplies in Himachal, Uttarakhand
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 7:08:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days. This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation. This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have caused massive damage to infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. (Image: Reuters)

Flash floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. According to state authorities, the monetary loss has been estimated at Rs 785.51 crore. The death toll has risen to 72, with 8 individuals still missing and 92 others injured. (Image: AP)

