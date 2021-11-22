Heavy rains and floods wreak havoc across Karnataka; at least 24 dead



1 / 6 At least 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across Karnataka this month, officials said. (Image: ANI)



2 / 6 As per the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged. (Image: ANI)



3 / 6 In addition to the destruction of houses, an estimated 191 animals have lost their lives till now. Besides crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged. (Image: ANI)



4 / 6 While heavy rains have left a trail of destruction all over the state it has also brought some good news as all 13 major dams in the state are either full or are nearing the maximum capacity. (Image: ANI)



5 / 6 Traffic snarls caused by waterlogging and property damage due to flooding have led to a severe crisis in the capital city of Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)