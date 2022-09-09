In Photos | Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Devotees soak in festive spirit after two years

SUMMARY The ten-day Ganesh festival, which has been celebrated with zeal across Maharashtra and other states, concluded on Friday. The processions for the immersion of god idols are being held around the country, for which authorities in Mumbai and other parts of the state have made extensive arrangements.

The idols of Lord Ganesh were placed with pomp and exuberance in homes and public pandals across the country this year, with the coronavirus epidemic no longer casting a shadow on the festivities. In the previous two years, pandemic-induced constraints limited the celebration. Authorities in Mumbai, Pune, and other areas of the state have made elaborate preparations for idol immersion and processions. (Image: PTI)

The processions began on Friday morning in Mumbai and other parts of the country, with chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya," drumming, and sprinkling of gulal. Over 20,000 police officers and other specialised teams were on duty in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Thousands of people participated in immersion processions across India. The immersions took place in Mumbai in Girgaon Chowpatty (beach), Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu, and Malad, as well as 70 natural lakes and artificial ponds created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with Girgaon Chowpatty being one of the major spots for immersion of popular idols like Lalbaugcha Raja. (Image: PTI)

During the immersions in Pune, around 8,000 police officers were deployed to patrol the streets. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has stated that CCTVs have been put at many locations across the city to monitor traffic and that several routes would have traffic limits and diversions. "Almost 3,000 registered Ganesh pandals will perform immersions. They will only be permitted to play music till midnight. All Supreme Court guidelines will have to be properly observed," he said. (Image: PTI)

Over 40,000 idols waited to be submerged in Hussain Sagar and over 50 other lakes and artificial ponds in and around Hyderabad. The Telangana government declared a holiday for government offices and educational establishments in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts today. The immersion procession began at Balapur and proceeded across the city to Hussain Sagar. However, in response to the High Court's judgement, the Telangana government emphasised that only clay idols were permitted for immersion in Hussain Sagar. (Image: PTI)

After sending off Ganpati on Friday morning, women and children were spotted dancing and flinging gulal while snapping pictures at Yamuna Ghat in front of the Taj Mahal. (Image: PTI)