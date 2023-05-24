English
G20 TWG concludes — delegates explore historical beauty of Srinagar on final day

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Anushka Sharma  May 24, 2023 9:53:09 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held in Srinagar, concluded today. On the final day of the meeting, the G20 delegates took the opportunity to explore the local culture and heritage, gaining a deeper understanding of the region's unique offerings. They engaged with local markets, experiencing the vibrant atmosphere and diverse array of products. They also marveled at the picturesque landscapes, capturing the natural beauty that Srinagar has to offer. Additionally, the historical monuments, with their rich history and architectural grandeur, offered a glimpse into the region's remarkable past, further enhancing the delegates' overall experience.

The delegates of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting were treated to a delightful morning as they indulged in a round of golf at the picturesque Royal Spring Golf Course. Situated in the foothills of the magnificent Zabarwan range and overlooking the serene Dal Lake, this renowned golf course is celebrated as one of the world's most scenic destinations for golf enthusiasts.  (Image Source: Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi))

During the 3rd day of the 3rd G20 TWG meeting in Srinagar, the G20 delegates visited the 12 terraced beautiful Nishat garden on the banks of the quaint Dal Lake. Amid rainfall and beautiful weather, the delegates experienced the alluring beauty of the different locales of Srinagar. (Image Source: Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi))

