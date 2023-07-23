G20 summit venue: ITPO complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan to be inaugurated on July 26 | Pics here

SUMMARY The redeveloped complex of India Trade Promotion Organisation's (ITPO) Pragati Maidan, which will host India's G20 leaders meetings in September, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26, according to the commerce ministry's announcement on Sunday (July 23).

The redevelopment project includes the construction of the Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as a modern complex. The government approved the proposal for the redevelopment in January 2017, with a total project cost of Rs 2,254 crore, aimed at bolstering the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in the country.

The Pragati Maidan redevelopment was planned in two phases, with the complex covering an expansive area of approximately 123 acres, making it one of the largest MICE destinations in the country.

The IECC, which is part of the redevelopment, features a convention centre on level 3 with a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals, providing a suitable venue for various events and gatherings.

Additionally, the IECC houses an impressive amphitheatre capable of accommodating 3,000 people, serving as a platform for cultural shows, entertainment events, and performances.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. This summit marks the culmination of various G20 meetings held throughout the year by ministers, senior officials, and civil society members. As the current G20 presidency holder since December 1, 2022, India is preparing for the mega event by giving the national capital a facelift.

The Group of Twenty (G20) consists of 19 member countries and the European Union, representing a significant portion of the global GDP, trade, and population. At the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, the G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted, reflecting the leaders' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the ministerial and working group meetings.