G20 Summit: World leaders, heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi

SUMMARY

India is just hours away from hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Argentina President Alberto Fernández, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and many heads of delegations have already arrived in the national capital.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 12:58:36 PM IST (Published)

India is just hours away from hosting the G20 (Group of 20) Leaders' Summit 2023 this weekend. While US President Joe Biden is likely to reach Delhi around 7 pm today (September 8), many world leaders have arrived in New Delhi. Here’s a look at the G20 that have arrived.

Argentina President Alberto Fernández landed in the national capital early in the morning at 6:20 am. (Image: PTI)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at 8:50 am in New Delhi. She was welcomed by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje upon her arrival at the airport. (Image: PTI)

President of the European Council Charles Michel was received by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahalad Singh Patel upon his arrival at IGI Airport Terminal-3 ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was welcomed on her arrival at the IGI Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

X