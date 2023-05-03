G20 presidency: Indirect path of India’s development

SUMMARY Redeveloping roads, decorating paths with lights and posters, cleaning drainage, sewage, and solid waste etc. – G20 presidency meetings have changed the faces of several Indian cities.

Redeveloping roads, decorating paths with lights and posters, cleaning drainage, sewage, and solid waste etc. – G20 presidency meetings have changed the faces of several Indian cities. Not only did Delhi and Mumbai groom themselves, but almost 55 cities across the country saw transformation and beautification for G20 presidency meetings. Here’s a look at the expenditure in different cities for G20 so far.

Delhi | More than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events to be held in the city in the coming months, PTI quoted officials. Delhi began hosting the main summit meeting of the G20 countries and seven other related events, in March. Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, PTI said. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai | When the G20 summit meetings began in Mumbai in December 2022, the civic body had earmarked 11 municipal wards, to be frequented by the delegates, and allotted Rs 24.23 crore to beautify them. A senior official quoted by Times of India stated that Mumbai will spend a total of Rs 1600 crore for the G20 meeting preparations. (Image: Reuters)

Nagpur | The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received Rs 49.77 crore from the Maharashtra government for the G20 Council meeting held in March. The funds were utilised for road repairs, wall paintings, murals, lane and traffic signage, beautification of traffic islands and greenery on dividers. (Image: Nitin Gadkari Twitter)

Punjab | According to Times of India which cited Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the state government decided to spend nearly Rs 11.46 crore on development works to beautify Amritsar city.

Visakhapatnam | Special chief secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Y Sri Lakshmi told TOI that a sanction order of Rs 50 crore was made for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for beautification works. Visakhapatnam completed 46 kilometers of BT road work, 24 kilometers of painting works, and ten kilometers of footpath construction before G20 meetings.

Kerala | The second G20 Sherpas meeting under India’s G20 Presidency took place in the picturesque village of Kumarakom in Kerala from March 30 to April 02. The meeting was chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Though under the leadership of the opposing party, the government cooperated fully to transform the city of Kumarakom for the G20 meeting.