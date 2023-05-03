English
G20 presidency: Indirect path of India's development

By Khushboo Kumari  May 3, 2023 5:57:29 PM IST (Published)

Redeveloping roads, decorating paths with lights and posters, cleaning drainage, sewage, and solid waste etc. – G20 presidency meetings have changed the faces of several Indian cities.

Redeveloping roads, decorating paths with lights and posters, cleaning drainage, sewage, and solid waste etc. – G20 presidency meetings have changed the faces of several Indian cities. Not only did Delhi and Mumbai groom themselves, but almost 55 cities across the country saw transformation and beautification for G20 presidency meetings. Here’s a look at the expenditure in different cities for G20 so far.

Delhi | More than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by various Delhi government agencies on the preparations for the G20 summit and related events to be held in the city in the coming months, PTI quoted officials. Delhi began hosting the main summit meeting of the G20 countries and seven other related events, in March. Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, PTI said. (Image: Reuters)

