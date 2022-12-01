SUMMARY As India assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday, a number of officially protected landmarks, including UNESCO world heritage sites distributed around the nation, were illuminated. The Archaeological Survey of India has displayed the G-20 logo on all lit cultural landmarks, and it will remain there till 7 December.

"Illumination of monuments have begun to mark India assuming the presidency of G20 today. All 100 sites will be lit up eventually today," a top ASI official said on Thursday. On December 1, India took up the G20 chairmanship for a whole year. As part of this, 55 sites in India will host more than 200 meetings. (Image: Red Fort, Delhi /Twitter)

These 100 sites include Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, and Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar. (Image: Humayun's Tomb, Delhi /Twitter)

Invoking the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will work to further promote unity as it begins its G-20 presidency on Thursday. He listed terrorism, climate change, and pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought collectively. (Image: Metcalfe Hall, Kolkata, West Bengal, /Twitter)

In all, 40 cultural and natural sites in India have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The majority of these cultural sites are under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). (Image: Royal Palace, Mandu, MP /Twitter)

Other sites in the list of 100 shortlisted monuments include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Church of Saint Francis, Kochi, Kerala /Twitter)

As India formally assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik displayed the organization's logo. Pattnaik displayed the logo and its theme at the International Sand Art Festival in Konark in Odisha. (Image: Butter Ball, Mahabalipuram, TN /Twitter)