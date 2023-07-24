Future Female Forward: Meet the extraordinary women who had a great impact on their fields

SUMMARY Future Female Forward felicitates women from across India who are unaffected by success, undeterred by challenge, and committed to transforming lives.

Future Female Forward celebrated women who remain unswayed by success and undeterred by challenges. These remarkable women are dedicated to making a positive impact on lives and serving as a constant source of inspiration. Let's take a closer look at the honored women.

Preeti Aghalayam, Director, IITM Zanzibar | A professor in chemical engineering at IIT Madras, she was felicitated for being the first woman director of an IIT campus at Zanzibar. She is one of 75 women in STEM, credited with publishing 50-plus articles and peer review journals, and the author of the modeling of underground coal gasification. Preeti has also been a recipient of various awards, and is a strong advocate for gender equality in STEM education.

Dr Purnima Jalihal, National Institute Of Ocean Technology | Making strides in the ocean-tech space, Purnima is a senior scientist who heads the Energy and Fresh Water Group at the National Institute of Ocean Technology India. She has coordinated various projects in ocean energy and desalination and was felicitated for producing clean water with desalination. Her tremendous contribution in setting up the first-ever ocean thermal gradient-based desalination plant at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep, the Arabian Sea has helped transform the lives of the small island community which suffered from a severe lack of drinking water. For this, she was awarded the Vishwakarma Medal in 2006 by the Indian National Science Academy.

Aditi Prasad, COO, Meritus Education | Felicitated for being on a mission to empower girls with robotics, coding, and STEM, Aditi is the co-founder of Indian Girls Code and is the COO and CIO of Meritus Center for Creativity and Innovation. She's been honoured by the government of Singapore as one of 15 young societal leaders and her initiative has been recognised by Niti Aayog’s Women Transforming India in 2015 for teaching coding, robotics, and STEM topics to underprivileged girls.

Rajashri Sai, Founder Impactree | Working relentlessly to create grassroots level impact is Rajashri Sai, the founder of Impactree Data Technologies and Navigation. She was felicitated for being an entrepreneur helping social organisations with data. Her company is enabling scaling-up of grassroots initiatives by working with real-time social data among last-mile communities. Impactree has been felicitated as one of the top 10 enterprises led by women transforming India. Currently, Impactree has helped implement programmes in 10 states, impacting over 1 million people.

Priya Krishnamoorthy, Founder & CEO, 200 Million Artisans | Krishnamoorthy's venture, 200 Million Artisans, is a purpose-led ecosystem enabler and the team supports craft-led enterprises by bridging gaps in knowledge, business, and innovative finance via collaborative projects and platforms. As part of its knowledge pathway, it released www.businessofhandmade2.com, a research focusing on financing needs and challenges of craft-led MSMEs in India and the role of catalytic capital in supporting the growth of such enterprises. An award-winning broadcast journalist, arts manager, and creative impact strategist, Priya and her team have been doing impact creation through a completely different and innovative medium.

Group Captain Shakti Sharma, Indian Air Force | She is the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to become Group Captain in all three services. She was also the first woman officer to command a Sainik School entrusted with divergent roles at various training establishments, field units, commander headquarters, and air headquarters for her untiring dedicated services. She's been commended twice by the Chief of Air Staff.

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, Indian Air Force | Squadron leader Sindh flies helicopters for the Indian Air Force. She commanded the Indian Air Force marching contingent in the Bastille Day Parade 2023 that took place in Paris and the contingent in the Republic Day Parade 2023 to win the best marching contingent by popular choice. She's been awarded the Chief of Army Staff commendation.

Wing commander Deepika Misra, Indian Air Force | Wing commander Deepika Misra made history as the first female Air Force officer to receive a gallantry medal. She was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry by the President of India on Independence Day in 2022. She recently received the award for the Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force at an investiture ceremony in New Delhi. In August 2021, she was assigned the task of carrying out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations following flash floods in northern Madhya Pradesh. Despite adverse weather conditions including strong winds on the approaching night, she was the sole individual to arrive at the disaster site that same evening. Her courageous actions and dedication to duty helped rescue 47 individuals. As a result, she became the first female Air Force officer to be honored with the Gallantry Award, which she received at an investiture ceremony in New Delhi from Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhry.

Gayatri Bohoi, Paint Shop, MG Motors | Women have been leading the manufacturing, auto, and shop floor space in the country now. But championing the area of painting and emerging as the first woman painter in the auto industry of India is Gayatri Bohoi. Starting her journey to support her family, she went on to pioneer a sphere that was left undecoded by most other women in the auto industry. She works at the Halol plant of MG Motors.

Aneesha Subramany, Motor Shop, Ola | Aneesha Subramany is currently working as an associate in the Motor Shop. She leads a line in the Motor Shop and has trained 60 associates so far. Before Motor Shop, she worked in a battery shop and operated robots individually.

Lakshmi | Carving a distinct story of success is Lakshmi, a self-help group member, from a tribal village near Coimbatore. Hailing from a small hamlet, Sengattur, a homogeneous Irular primitive tribal community village, she's able to work and earn additional income from value-added products of eco-based forest producers that belong to the tribes. She has also upskilled many more women from her village and motivated them to earn better.

Shilpa Rameja, General Manager, Taj Wellington Muse Luxury Residences | With an 80.2 percent women workforce, Taj Wellington Muse set a new precedence in the hospitality sector. The all-new gleaming Taj Wellington Muse Chennai is an iconic hotel and redefines the skyline of Chennai's IT corridor OMR with its strikingly modern façade. A momentous milestone, Taj Wellington Muse Chennai is an embodiment of true women's power, celebrating grace, empowerment, inclusivity, and diversity. The hotel is known for having many firsts such as having the only female general manager in the city, the only female executive chef in the city, and the only female security manager in the city. Also, this initiative is in-line with IHCL’s ongoing efforts to create an equitable workplace and ecosystem while empowering women in the hospitality industry.