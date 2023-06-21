Modern day gurus who popularised Yoga in the west

SUMMARY These gurus have played a significant role in shaping the practice of yoga as we know it today. Their teachings and methods have influenced countless individuals and continue to inspire people all around the world.

On International Yoga Day, people all around the world come together to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga. As we join in the festivities, let’s take a moment to recognise and appreciate some of the most influential gurus of modern yoga. (AP Photo)

Tirumalai Krishnamacharya (1888-1989), called the “Father of Modern Yoga,” is widely considered the architect of the vinyasa style and is renowned for his role in reviving ‘Hatha Yoga’. (Image: Wikipedia)

Swami Sivananda Saraswati (1887-1963), a doctor by profession, was known for his humour and taught ‘Yoga of Trinity,’ an amalgamation of Hatha Yoga, Karma Yoga, and Master Yoga. (Image: Google Arts & Culture)

Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar (1918-2014) popularised yoga abroad and redefined Patanjali’s yoga sutras to gift the world what is now known as “Iyengar Yoga.” (Image: Iyengar Yoga Centre)

Paramahansa Yogananda (1893-1952) is considered one of the preeminent spiritual figures of modern times and is widely recognised as the Father of Yoga in the West. His form of yoga emphasises uniting with the infinite through a certain action or kriya. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (1918-2008) is recognised as one of the foremost scientists in the field of consciousness in modern times. He founded the Transcendental Meditation technique and achieved fame as the guru to celebrities such as the Beatles and the Beach Boys. (Image: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi)

K Pattabhi Jois (1915-2009) was a leading yoga guru for 75 years and is credited with systematising the method of Ashtanga Vinyasa as it is practised today. He popularised it in the West, where its practitioners include celebrities such as Sting, Madonna, and Gwyneth Paltrow. (Image: Ashtanga Yoga Athens)

These gurus have played a significant role in shaping the practice of yoga as we know it today. Their teachings and methods have influenced countless individuals and continue to inspire people all around the world. (AP Photo)