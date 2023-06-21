CNBC TV18
From the Beatles to Madonna: Celebrating International Yoga Day with the Gurus of Modern Yoga

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 3:06:00 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

These gurus have played a significant role in shaping the practice of yoga as we know it today. Their teachings and methods have influenced countless individuals and continue to inspire people all around the world.

On International Yoga Day, people all around the world come together to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga. As we join in the festivities, let’s take a moment to recognise and appreciate some of the most influential gurus of modern yoga. (AP Photo)

Tirumalai Krishnamacharya (1888-1989), called the “Father of Modern Yoga,” is widely considered the architect of the vinyasa style and is renowned for his role in reviving ‘Hatha Yoga’. (Image: Wikipedia)

