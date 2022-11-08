From Suryakumar Yadav to Shilpa Shetty, a look at celebs with Chembur connection

SUMMARY A number of celebrities have either lived or been to schools in the central suburb of Mumbai, Chembur.

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Mumbai? Bollywood, of course. From celebs giving fashion inspiration to who’s dating who, fans, including us, are always looking for details. Celebrities also share updates about their daily routine on social media. Fans, at times, get a glimpse of their beautiful homes too. If you ask us to pick one of our favourite areas in Mumbai, we would say Chembur. From Shilpa Shetty to cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav, a lot of stars come from the central suburbs of Mumbai. Now, we have prepared a list of Bollywood stars and sportspersons who have also lived in the area. Here is a look at some celebrities from Chembur. (Image: Shutterstock)

Parag Agrawal | Indian-American software engineer and former CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai before moving to the US in 2005.

Vidya Balan | The actress, who is famous for her movies Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dirty Picture, Parineeta, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kahaani and Mission Mangal, grew up in the suburban neighbourhood and attended St. Anthony Girls' High School.

Shilpa Shetty, the actress who debuted with the thriller Baazigar in 1993, is an alumnus of St. Anthony's Girls' High School in Chembur. (File image: Reuters)

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan was born and raised in a Tamil family in Mumbai's Chembur suburbs. The musician trained in both Hindustani classical and Carnatic music since childhood. He is the winner of four National Film Awards.

The singer spent her childhood in Rajasthan and came to Chembur after Kalyanji offered to train her. Kalyanji had advised her father to take transfer to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre if she wanted to build a career in music.

The Kapoor family have their ancestral house in Chembur. Actors Raj Kapoor and his sons Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have lived in their Chembur residency. Last year, Randhir Kapoor revealed that he spent 50 years of his life at the Chembur house and has some ‘unforgettable’ memories there.

Medha Patkar | Social activist Medha Patkar is the daughter of Indutai Khanolkar, a gazetted officer in Post and Telegraphs and a social worker, and trade unionist and freedom fighter late Vasant Khanolkar. Patkar lived in Chembur where her mother founded the Chembur branch of the women's organisation 'Swadhar

Actor Ashok Kumar, known as Dadamoni, shifted to his Chembur residence after falling grievously ill with a gall bladder infection in 1966. He had to sell his vast house on Rampart Row in front of the Max Mueller Bhavan after his finances went into a tailspin.

Ajay Jayaram | The Indian shuttler, who plays for the Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League, studied at the Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School in Chembur. He trained at the Chembur Gymkhana as a kid.