From Siachen Glacier to Andaman and Nicobar Islands: India celebrates International Yoga Day

Every year on June 21st, India joins the world in celebrating International Yoga Day. As the birthplace of yoga, India has a special connection to this ancient practice. From the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, people of all ages and backgrounds unroll their mats and embrace the spirit of yoga. Join us on a visual journey as we capture the essence of International Yoga Day in India. (PTI Photo)

Army jawans practice yoga on a bridge in Jammu region. In the run up to International Yoga Day, Indian Army organised yoga sessions at multiple locations in Jammu region districts-- Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi & Jammu. (PTI Photo)

People perform yoga on International Day of Yoga at the Old Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Hindu holy men perform yoga before media on International Day of Yoga at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, India. The holy men from different parts of this northeastern state have arrived at the temple to attend the Ambubachi festival that starts on Thursday. (AP Photo)

Citizens perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, in Jodhpur. (PTI Photo)

Navy personnel perform yoga on board INS Deepak. In the run-up to International Day of Yoga, several naval ships have conducted yoga and meditation sessions on board. (PTI Photo)

Youth Affairs and Sports officials along with others during the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Children do yoga in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, at village Ghadi Chandni in Agra, (PTI Photo)

Pregnant women practice the healing technique of yoga to aid in easier birthing at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s Centre for Rehabilitation Medicine, on the eve of International Yoga Day, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Students perform yoga at a swimming pool on the eve of International Yoga Day in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Youngsters perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at the banks of River Ganga in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at a programme organised on the International Day of Yoga, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

People perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga at the Parade Ground near Sangam, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and others performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga onboard INS Vikrant, in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

People perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga onboard paddle steamer PS Bhopal, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Army personnel from Madras Military Station perform yoga at a programme organised on the International Day of Yoga, at Army Public School, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and others perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Attari - Wagah border near Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

People perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at Old Fort in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Women wearing traditional Nauvari sarees perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Students pose prior to their yoga performance on the premises of Victoria Memorial on the International Day of Yoga, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Children perform yoga at a programme organised on the International Day of Yoga, at a Ganga ghat in Varanasi. (PTI Photo)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the SSB Headquarters in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performs yoga at a programme organised on the International Day of Yoga, in Surat. The event has set a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place'. (PTI Photo)

Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

World Yogasana Champion Tejasvi Sharma performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi. Sharma, 69 per cent physically disabled in both legs, has won several national and international yoga championships. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performs yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with others performs yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Army personnel perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (PTI Photo)

Army personnel perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at Siachen Glacier. (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar during a yoga session onboard INS Vikrant on the International Day of Yoga, in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

People perform yoga to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar performs yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Artists dressed as cartoon characters Motu and Patlu perform yoga at a session on the International Day of Yoga, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Actor Madhuri Dixit performs yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)