From Siachen Glacier to Andaman and Nicobar Islands: India celebrates International Yoga Day

SUMMARY From the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, people of all ages and backgrounds unroll their mats and embrace the spirit of yoga. Join us on a visual journey as we capture the essence of International Yoga Day in India.

1 / 34

Every year on June 21st, India joins the world in celebrating International Yoga Day. As the birthplace of yoga, India has a special connection to this ancient practice. From the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, people of all ages and backgrounds unroll their mats and embrace the spirit of yoga. Join us on a visual journey as we capture the essence of International Yoga Day in India. (PTI Photo)

2 / 34

Army jawans practice yoga on a bridge in Jammu region. In the run up to International Yoga Day, Indian Army organised yoga sessions at multiple locations in Jammu region districts-- Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi & Jammu. (PTI Photo)