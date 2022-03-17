

1 / 7 Kerala | Manjal Kuli | In Kerala, Holi is not as popular and thus is celebrated in its own unique version. Traditional celebration is prevalent amongst the Kudumbi and Konkani communities of Kerala. On the first day, people visit Gosripuram Thiruma's Konkani temple and on the next, they play Holi with water and turmeric.



2 / 7 Punjab, Anandpur Sahib | Hola Mohalla | An annual fair that is organised on a large scale at Anandpur Sahib in the Rupnagar District. It is celebrated for three consecutive days. Members of the Sikh community display their physical strength by performing dare-devil acts. This is followed by music and poetry competition to lighten the charged up atmosphere.



3 / 7 Rajasthan, Udaipur | Royal Holi | Holi is celebrated in Udaipur for two days. The celebration starts with Holika Dahan, known as Mewar Holika Dahan: the bonfire takes place on the grounds of City Palace. The ruling Mewar king and his family grace the occasion by lighting the holi pyre, while the locals perform Gair (folk dance) around the bonfire. This is followed by a large and vibrant rally of ornate camels, elephants and horses. A music band also plays in the rally.



4 / 7 West Bengal, Shantiniketan | Basant Utsav | The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Vishwabharati Shantiniketan. On this day, the teachers and students greet each other with Abirs. Basant Utsav is no different from Holi, except for the gracefulness with which it is celebrated. In Shantiniketan, it is celebrated with immense fervor and zeal.



5 / 7 Maharashtra | Rangpanchmi | It is celebrated five days after Holi. Locals of Maharashtra also know Holi as Shimga or Shimgo. The festival is observed mainly by the fishing community which involves dancing and singing. People also utter sound through their mouths in a peculiar fashion by striking their mouths with the back of their hands



6 / 7 Uttar Pradesh, Mathura | Lathmar Holi | It is celebrated a week before Holi. In this tradition, women playfully chase after men and boys with lathis and hit them to mark the celebration. The men come prepared carrying dhals or shields to protect themselves, but if they get caught they have to wear female attire and dance on streets.