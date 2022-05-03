

1 / 10 New Delhi | Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in old Delhi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid with zeal and grandeur. (Source: PTI)



2 / 10 Agra | Muslims offer prayers at a mosque in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, in Agra, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



3 / 10 Guwahati | Muslims offer prayers at the Machkhowa Idgah on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



4 / 10 Kolkata | A Muslim man carries a child as they return home after offering prayers at the end Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



5 / 10 Surat | A police personnel keeps vigil as Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Surat, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



6 / 10 Kolkata | Muslim children express patriotic gesture while celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Red Road in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



7 / 10 Patiala | AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli greets Muslim devotees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr Festival in Patiala on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



8 / 10 Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (with a tricoloured scarf) offering prayers along with others on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival at the Chadrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)



9 / 10 Mumbai | People greet Muslims with roses after they offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr festival, outside Bandra Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)