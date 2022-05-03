[caption id="attachment_13364692" align="aligncenter" width="3196"] New Delhi | Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in old Delhi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid with zeal and grandeur. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13364712" align="aligncenter" width="4800"] Agra | Muslims offer prayers at a mosque in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, in Agra, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13364722" align="aligncenter" width="4800"] Guwahati | Muslims offer prayers at the Machkhowa Idgah on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13364862" align="aligncenter" width="864"] Kolkata | A Muslim man carries a child as they return home after offering prayers at the end Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13364902" align="aligncenter" width="857"] Surat | A police personnel keeps vigil as Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Surat, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13364952" align="aligncenter" width="754"] Kolkata | Muslim children express patriotic gesture while celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Red Road in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13365032" align="aligncenter" width="768"] Patiala | AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli greets Muslim devotees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr Festival in Patiala on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13365042" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (with a tricoloured scarf) offering prayers along with others on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival at the Chadrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13365072" align="aligncenter" width="4800"] Mumbai | People greet Muslims with roses after they offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr festival, outside Bandra Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13365102" align="aligncenter" width="838"] Jaipur | Muslims offer prayers at Idgah Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Source: PTI)[/caption]