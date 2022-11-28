SUMMARY India's 100 richest got richer this year, with their cumulative wealth growing to a whopping $800 billion. According to Forbes India's 100 richest list, the richest woman in the country Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $16.4 billion, and there are 8 women on the list. Making her debut on number 44 is Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar while Anu Aga, who holds the majority stake in the listed engineering firm Thermax, returns to India's Richest List after 2014. Her net worth is Rs 18,010.37 crore. Here are India's richest women entrepreneurs:

1 / 8

Savitri Jindal | The Chairperson Emeritus of OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal, is the sixth richest woman in India. She is also the only woman billionaire in the top 10 of the Forbes 100 richest Indians list. Her net worth is Rs 132,452.97 crore.

2 / 8

Vinod Rai Gupta | At number 27, Vinod Rai Gupta who with her son Anil Rai Gupta run Havells India, have a net worth is Rs 50,881.32 crore. The company was founded by Vinod's husband, the late Qimat Rai Gupta, in 1958.

3 / 8

Rekha Jhunjhunwala | After the death of her husband, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala replaced him on India's Rich List. At number 30 on the Forber 100 richest Indians list, her net worth is Rs 47,650.76 crore. Her portfolio includes - Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance, and Metro Brands.

4 / 8

Falguni Nayar | Founder of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, Falguni Nayar made her debut on the 'India's 100 Richest 2022' list, ranking 44th. Nayar, a former banker who became India’s richest self-made woman after listing Nykaa, has a net worth of Rs $4.09 billion (Rs 32,951.71 crore), as per the list.

5 / 8

Leena Tiwari | Chair of privately held USV India, which acquired German generics firm Juta Pharma for an undisclosed sum in 2018, Tiwari's net worth is Rs 30,205.74 crore.

6 / 8

Divya Gokulnath | Gokulnath along with Byju Raveendran founded the edtech company BYJU's in 2011. The net worth of the couple is Rs 29,075.04 crore.

7 / 8

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | The first-gen entrepreneur and executive chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. At 2.7 billions, Shaw has a net worth of Rs 21,806.28 crore.

8 / 8

Anu Aga | After 2014, Anu Aga returns to India's Richest List in 2022. Her net worth is Rs 18,010.37 crore because of the majority stake in the listed engineering firm Thermax.