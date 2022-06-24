From 2005 Mumbai floods to Chamoli disaster in Uttarakhand, a look at the worst floods in India



1 / 13 2013 Uttarakhand floods | The state of Uttarakhand, between June 13 and 17 2013, received extremely heavy rainfall that led to the melting of the Chorabari glacier and the eruption of the Mandakini river. The heavy rainfall caused massive flash floods and landslides resulting in the death of more than 5,000 residents and tourists. (Image: News18 Creative)



2 / 13 2007 Bihar floods | The August 2007 flooding had submerged more than 40 percent of Bihar. The floods affected 19 districts, more than 4822 villages and 10,000,000 hectares of farm land. The United Nations described it as the worst flood in Bihar. (Image: News18 Creative)



3 / 13 2005 Mumbai floods | 26 July 2005 is a date when Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, came to a halt. The city received a rainfall of 944 mm, a 100-year high, in a span of 24 hours. Thousands of people were stranded, at least 1,000 people lost their lives, and 14,000 homes were destroyed. (Image: News18 Creative)



4 / 13 2015 Tamil Nadu floods | Incessant heavy rains in late November and December 2015, brought life in Tamil Nadu to a standstill. The heavy downpour triggered massive floods affecting an estimated 1.8 million people with at least 470 people being killed. More than 40,000 were displaced in the deluge. (Image: News18 Creative)



5 / 13 2018 Kerala floods | The unprecedented heavy rains in 2018 led to the worst flooding in the state of Kerala since 1924. The floods killed over 400 people and displaced a million more. (Image: News18 Creative)



6 / 13 2014 Jammu & Kashmir floods | Jammu and Kashmir experienced heavy monsoon rains for over a week in September 2014 which led to widespread flooding and landslides across the state. Significant portions of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar districts were submerged in water. (Image: News18 Creative)



7 / 13 2021 Maharashtra floods | The 2021 floods in Maharashtra killed around 251 people with hundreds missing. The torrential rain and landslides affected 13 districts with Raigad being the worst affected. (Image: News18 Creative)



8 / 13 2017 Gujarat floods |Gujarat in July 2017 received around 68 percent more rainfall than the average July, triggering floods that paralysed the state. Over 200 lives were lost in the floods. (Image: News18 Creative)



9 / 13 2021 Uttarakhand floods | Also known as the Chamoli disaster, the 2021 Uttarakhand floods were caused by a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier breaking off and releasing the water trapped behind the ice. The glacier burst generated a sudden flood killing over 200 people or missing. (Image: News18 Creative)



10 / 13 2006 Surat floods | The sudden release of a large amount of water into the Tapti River from the Ukai Dam led to 80 percent of Surat being flooded. The heavy outflow of about 900,000 cfs for a prolonged period of time caused the flood in Surat and other downstream villages. The high tide of the sea during the flood further reduced the drainage capacity of the river and worsened the damage due to flooding. (Image: News18 Creative)



11 / 13 2017 Assam floods | Assam is no stranger to monsoon floods. The incessant rains in 2017 resulted in, both the Brahmaputra and the Barak rivers, flowing above the danger mark and a flood alert was sounded in at least 15 districts in lower Assam. (Image: News18 Creative)



12 / 13 2012 Brahmaputra floods | The 2012 floods along the Brahmaputra River killed 120 people and about six million people were displaced. Assam was the worst affected area. The flooding severely impacted the Kaziranga National Park, where 540 animals died including 16 rhinos. (Image: News18 Creative)