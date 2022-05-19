Flood situations worsens in Assam as death toll rises to 9; rescue efforts underway
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with the number of people affected rising to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the death toll climbing to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district, an official bulletin said.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district with 2.88 lakh people impacted due to the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and over 1.07 lakh people in Hojai have been affected, it said. (Image: PTI)
Authorities are running 248 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 48,304 people, including 6,911 children have taken refuge. They have distributed 2,264.22 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 5,977.48 litres of mustard oil, 2,393.84 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items. (PTI photo)
The bulletin stated that the Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit areas of the state by deploying boats and helicopters. (Image: PTI)
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Kamrup, said ASDMA. (Image: PTI)
In view of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur as restoration work continues. (Image: PTI)