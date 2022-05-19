

1 / 6 Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district with 2.88 lakh people impacted due to the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and over 1.07 lakh people in Hojai have been affected, it said. (Image: PTI)



2 / 6 Other affected districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri. (Image: PTI)



3 / 6 Authorities are running 248 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 48,304 people, including 6,911 children have taken refuge. They have distributed 2,264.22 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 5,977.48 litres of mustard oil, 2,393.84 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items. (PTI photo)



4 / 6 The bulletin stated that the Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit areas of the state by deploying boats and helicopters. (Image: PTI)



5 / 6 Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Kamrup, said ASDMA. (Image: PTI)