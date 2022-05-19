[caption id="attachment_13540752" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district with 2.88 lakh people impacted due to the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and over 1.07 lakh people in Hojai have been affected, it said. (Image: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13540762" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Other affected districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri. (Image: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13540782" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Authorities are running 248 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 48,304 people, including 6,911 children have taken refuge. They have distributed 2,264.22 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 5,977.48 litres of mustard oil, 2,393.84 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items. (PTI photo)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13540772" align="alignnone" width="1280"] The bulletin stated that the Army, paramilitary force, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services and local people have evacuated 8,066 persons from various flood-hit areas of the state by deploying boats and helicopters. (Image: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13540822" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Kamrup, said ASDMA. (Image: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13540832" align="alignnone" width="1280"] In view of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur as restoration work continues. (Image: PTI)[/caption]