Flood situations worsens in Assam as death toll rises to 9; rescue efforts underway

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Flood situations worsens in Assam as death toll rises to 9; rescue efforts underway

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with the number of people affected rising to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the death toll climbing to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district, an official bulletin said.

