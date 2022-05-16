

1 / 6 At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said. (Image: PTI)



2 / 6 Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected. (Image: PTI)



3 / 6 Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. The ASDMA said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts. (Image: PTI)



4 / 6 The worst-hit was Cachar, where over 21,000 people were affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 people impacted and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge. At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centres set up across two districts. (Image: PTI)



5 / 6 Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts. (PTI)