Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Flash floods wreak havoc in Assam as rail and road connectivity disrupted; deaths reported

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Flash floods wreak havoc in Assam as rail and road connectivity disrupted; deaths reported

Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, resulting in the snapping of rail and road connectivity from other parts of the state.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More