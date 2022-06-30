

1 / 7 Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on June 30 flooding roads and creating chaos in the region. However, the much awaited downpour brought some respite from the sweltering heat and humid weather, as the mercury settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius in the morning. Let’s take a look at some images of what the roads in the National Capital Region looked like. (Image: PTI)



2 / 7 Delhi had been reeling under sultry weather on June 29 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. Conditions are favourable for monsoon to reach the capital by July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had set earlier. (Image: PTI)



3 / 7 The national capital initially received rainfall in areas like East of Kailash, Burari, Shahdara, Patparganj, ITO crossing and India Gate. Weather experts had earlier suggested that Delhi was to receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. By mid-day, streets were flooded and there were lengthy traffic jams on highways and arterial roads. (Image: PTI)



4 / 7 The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (155) category around 9:30 am on June 30, as per official data, which is expected decline thanks to the rains. (Image: PTI)



5 / 7 Children play on a waterlogged road as first monsoon rains lashed New Delhi on June 30. Delhi region is witnessing heavy rain with the onset of monsoon, bringing much-needed relief after days of a hot and humid weather. (Image: PTI)



6 / 7 A man tries to repair his car as vehicles are seen in a traffic jam in New Delhi. NCR is witnessing heavy rains with the onset of monsoon. (Image: PTI)