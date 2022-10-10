    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    The story of election symbols: Who allots them and how

    The story of election symbols: Who allots them and how

    The story of election symbols: Who allots them and how
    SUMMARY

    Why do political parties in India have election symbols? Why do Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have to submit new party names and symbols to the Election Commission? Find out the answers to these and more.

    1 / 8

    The Election Commission is a  constitutional body in India that is in charge of election administration. It was founded on January 25, 1950, and has its headquarters in New Delhi. It oversees Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state Legislative Assemblies, and state Legislative Council elections.

    2 / 8

    The visual emblem assists the vast majority of illiterate voters in determining which party to vote for. A symbol granted to a national party may not be used by any other party in the country.

    3 / 8

    A reserved symbol is exclusive to the recognised political parity and its contending candidates.

    4 / 8

    A symbol assigned to a national party may not be used by any other party in the country. A symbol allocated to one state party can be assigned to a different state party in another state.

    5 / 8

    As electoral symbols, immediately recognisable real-world creatures, objects, or artefacts such as an elephant's head, a hand (Indian National Congress), an arrow, and so on are adopted.

    6 / 8

    A party that loses its recognition does not automatically lose its emblem. A party that is not recognised in the current election but was a recognised national or state party no more than six years prior to the date of notice of the election may be assigned its reserved symbol.

    7 / 8

    In case of a split, it is up to the EC to decide which faction represents the original party.

    8 / 8

    The EC had prohibited both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' electoral emblem in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

