Eid al-Adha: From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, celebrations echo across India

SUMMARY With traditional fervor, the festival of Eid al-Adha was joyously celebrated across India, from Delhi's Jama Masjid to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

1 / 7

Eid al-Adha was celebrated across India on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques. People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial 'Qurbani' (cattle sacrifice). As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 7

Amidst rainfall, citizens flocked to Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, in the capital city to offer special prayers. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. (Image: AP)

3 / 7

In Mumbai, Muslims brethren gathered outside Bandra railway station to offer prayers on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 7

At the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Muslims gathered to offer prayers during the festive occasion of Eid al-Adha. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 7

Muslims gathered at the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad to observe the Eid al-Adha prayers. (Image: AP)

6 / 7

In coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka region as well as Old Mysuru region, Eid-al-Adha was celebrated with fervour. Special prayers were performed in mosques in Udupi, Mangaluru and Kasaragod. Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader took part in the mass prayer and later greeted people. (Image: AP)

7 / 7

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the special prayer with the state Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan at the Eidgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. He greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid. (Image: Reuters)