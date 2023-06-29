Eid al-Adha: From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, celebrations echo across India

SUMMARY With traditional fervor, the festival of Eid al-Adha was joyously celebrated across India, from Delhi's Jama Masjid to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Eid al-Adha was celebrated across India on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques. People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial 'Qurbani' (cattle sacrifice). As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son. (Image: Reuters)

Amidst rainfall, citizens flocked to Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, in the capital city to offer special prayers. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. (Image: AP)