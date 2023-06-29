CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeEid al Adha: From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, celebrations echo across India News

Eid al-Adha: From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, celebrations echo across India

Eid al-Adha: From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, celebrations echo across India
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 2:28:05 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

With traditional fervor, the festival of Eid al-Adha was joyously celebrated across India, from Delhi's Jama Masjid to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

Eid al-Adha was celebrated across India on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques. People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial 'Qurbani' (cattle sacrifice). As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Amidst rainfall, citizens flocked to Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, in the capital city to offer special prayers. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X