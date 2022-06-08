Drug Destruction Day: CBIC burns tonnes of seized narcotics across 6 cities under FM's virtual gaze



1 / 10 The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed 'Drug Destruction Day' on June 8, Wednesday, as part of the ongoing Ministry of Finance's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The CBIC set out to destroy approximately 42,000 kg of narcotics across 14 Indian locations in a coordinated event across the country. (Image: CBIC Twitter)



2 / 10 Six of the 14 locations involved in this event, including Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Mundra, Patna, Pune and Siliguri, participated virtually. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the officers from all cities in an online interaction during the event. (Image: CBIC Twitter)



3 / 10 “This is done to send out a strong social message against the use of drugs and to create awareness for the youth. This event will highlight our commitment to people that we shall be earnest in our job to bring [a] logical end to every smuggler, both through court of law & through destruction of material which they bring in,” said FM Sitharaman. She also emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combating the ongoing threat and making the job seamless. (Image: CBIC Twitter)



4 / 10 According to Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, approximately 205 kg of heroin was seized last year from a boat off the coast of Kerala after a two-week-long joint operation by the coast guards and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He also stated that 36 tonnes of drugs were destroyed in December. (Image: CGST & Customs Pune Zone Twitter)



5 / 10 The drugs that are seized are kept in a disposal facility until they are dismantled in an incinerator facility in the presence of DRI members. A demonstration was performed by the city’s custom zone in front of the Finance Ministry and the entire panel. (Image: Customs (Preventive), NER, Shillong Twitter)



6 / 10 "Once drugs are seized, enforcing their safe storage is a major challenge. We can't allow these seizures to leak into the system. We have to be alert so that these remain secure till the time legal process is completed & consignments are ready for destruction," said Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC. (Image: Customs (Preventive), NER, Shillong Twitter)



7 / 10 'Drug Destruction Day' was observed in Kolkata by initiating the destruction of approximately 18,121 kg ganja and 50kg hashish in the virtual presence of Padmashree Karimul Haque, high-level dignitaries, and non-governmental organisations. (Image: Kolkata Customs Twitter)



8 / 10 Pune Customs disposed of 2,439 kg of drugs seized by them and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune Unit. The drugs were destroyed at M/s Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd, MIDC, Ranjangaon's cutting-edge plasma gasification-based incineration facility. (Image: Pune Customs Twitter)



9 / 10 In the Iconic Week programme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Customs (R) Commissionerate, Lucknow incinerated 2,871.68 kg of ganja and 146.90 kg of charas seized during 'Drugs Destruction Day.' (Image: Lucknow Customs Twitter)