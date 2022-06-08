Homephotos newsindia news

Drug Destruction Day: CBIC burns tonnes of seized narcotics across 6 cities under FM's virtual gaze

By Anand Singha  |  IST (Updated)

FM Niramala Sitharaman virtually participated in the coordinated pan-India detox event as part of the Ministry of Finance's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.