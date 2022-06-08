Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsindia News

Drug Destruction Day: CBIC burns tonnes of seized narcotics across 6 cities under FM's virtual gaze

View as Slide Show Image

Drug Destruction Day: CBIC burns tonnes of seized narcotics across 6 cities under FM's virtual gaze

Profile image
By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)
Drug Destruction Day: CBIC burns tonnes of seized narcotics across 6 cities under FM's virtual gaze

FM Niramala Sitharaman virtually participated in the coordinated pan-India detox event as part of the Ministry of Finance's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More