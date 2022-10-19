Mumbai’s pottery community Kumbharwada pins hope on bright Diwali despite inflation, unseasonal rains

SUMMARY The Kumbharwada enclave in Mumbai’s Dharavi is home to hundreds of families of potters that produce earthen clay products such as lamps, pots, water containers and other products. Famously known for their diyas or lamps sold during the festive season, the settlement is pinning its hopes on this Diwali to regain two years’ worth of lost business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nestled in the narrow, yet buzzing lanes of Dharavi, Kumbharwada is a 12-acre nearly century-old settlement of potters that are believed to have migrated from Gujarat in the 1940s. Since then, the art of pottery has been handed down through generations. Every lane and every turn in this area is dotted with lamps and pots of various sizes and smoke coming out of baking kilns.

Diwali is the busiest period for this settlement. Starting as early as 6-8 months before the festive period sets in, tens of thousands of diyas are handmade each day. While some families are engaged in making the diyas, some help out in painting them, some in packaging and carrying them into the market on the main road outside.

Diwali season also gives several women in these households a side income through the painting of lamps. These are both lamps made by the households within Kumbharwada and some machine-made ones that come in from neighbouring states. Not just the women, sometimes the entire household sits down to paint these lamps as a side hustle. They make Rs 40-75 for every 100 diyas that they paint depending on the design and work involved.

Forty-year-old Hasmukh Narayan Tank, a third-generation potter whose family has been engaged in making diyas and other puja-related earthen items for over 60 years, is a worried man. Diwali is just around the corner, and demand is building fast. And after a year of lockdown followed by lacklustre sales and inflation eating into his household budget, he was counting on making a profit from Diwali this year. But as against the 2,500 diyas he churns out from his wheel every day, he’s only been able to make 1,000. This is because of the unseasonal rains extending into October that are not letting the diyas dry.

And it’s not just rain that’s threatening to dampen sales. Rising raw material and labour costs are eating into their margins. Manoj Prajapati, a resident of Kumbharwada who also owns a shop selling these products says that while the selling price of the lamps is the same, prices of colour and packaging price has increased. “The wax that is poured in the products that used to be Rs 90/kg is now Rs 135 but our selling price is the same. Transport cost has also increased that translates into the price of the mud, but the diya price is the same Rs 2 for the past 10 years,” Prajapati adds.

Another concern for potters like Hasmukh is the influx of machine-made diyas with intricate designs from other states. There is only so much design that can be added onto hand-made diyas using paint, Hasmukh says. But these machine-made lamps that come from other states are now finding more takers than the traditional hand-made ones.

But it’s not all rain and no shine. Several families that started prep as early as eight months ago are all set to cash in the Diwali demand. Footfalls are off to strong start days ahead of Diwali and that’s giving these families hope. Manoj Prajapati says that though Dharavi has largely been a wholesale market for diyas, this year he’s seeing several retail customers as well. Gifting is significantly picking up this year after a two-year lull and he says many women and families are coming from across Mumbai to purchase various types of lamps in dozens, especially for gifting purposes.

The potters of Kumbharwada may survive this year, but the light is flickering on the future. Many of the artisans – especially those from the younger generation -- don’t see pottery as a sustainable means of livelihood anymore. The current generation of artisans don’t want to pass on the art to their children anymore.

Lakshmiben, 70, who makes and paints diyas during Diwali and makes pots used to store water during other months says she couldn’t afford to study and had to learn pottery from her parents as a source of livelihood. But she didn’t want her children to continue. “This is too much hard work but a pittance. So whatever money I make, I have put that towards educating my children. Many families are doing this. If there were some 1000 families doing pottery before, there’s barely a few 100s now,” she adds.