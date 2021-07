Dilip Kumar passes away: 8 most iconic roles of the actor

Legendary Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 years on Wednesday (July 7). Famously hailed as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, his career spanned over six decades. He has acted in more than 65 films and is known for many of his iconic roles. He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998. Here are some of his best-known works: (Image: Reuters)