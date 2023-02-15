Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens for public: Check toll, facilities and all you need to know

SUMMARY The nearly 250-km stretch is the first portion of the expressway.

The first section of the 1,386-km eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens for public on February 15. The 246-km Sohna-Dausa stretch was inaugurated on February 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dausa, Rajasthan. The stretch will cut the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to three-and-a-half hours from the five hours, which it took to travel the same distance. Here is all you need to know about the newly-opened Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Image: PTI)

Length and Route: The nearly 250-km stretch is the first section of the expressway to be fully completed. Once completed, the expressway will connect Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Major cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Surat and more will come closer to each other. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be India’s longest and will cut down the time taken to travel from Mumbai to Delhi to half. (Image PTI)

Facilities: The speed limit on the eight-lane highway has been set at 120 kmph for light vehicles and heavy vehicles like buses and trucks will have lower speed limits. The expressway will have wayside facilities like ATMs, hotels, retail shops, food courts, and even charging stations for electric vehicles every 30 km. The expressway also has CCTVs every 20 km while speed detection boards have been installed to keep drivers aware of their speeds.

Toll: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the toll collected on the route will be based on the total distance travelled as well as the structures used on the road. Stretches with bridges of any kind will have a higher toll tax. (Image: PTI)

The one-way toll for a private vehicle for travelling from Delhi to Jaipur will be Rs 585. The maximum toll on the current stretch would be for seven axle-vehicles that travel to Barkapara from the start of the expressway. These vehicles will have to shell out Rs 3215. (Image: PTI)