SUMMARY Heavy rainfall is predicted across Tamil Nadu even as the severe cyclonic storm Mandous has weakened into a 'cyclonic storm'. Twelve teams of 400 NDRF personnel have been placed on standby. Holiday has declared in schools and colleges in 27 districts. Chennai Corporation warns residents to not venture out of their homes after 12 noon.

Heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu even as severe cyclonic storm Mandous has weakened into a'cyclonic storm'. Cyclone Mandous is presently 180 km North East of Karaikal. Cyclone Mandous will hit the North Tamil Nadu/southern Andhra Pradesh coastline between midnight and early hours of December 10. It is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a "deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday. In its bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' (pronounced as 'Man-dous') over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal. (Image: PTI)

"It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said. The Tamil Nadu government has made all precautionary measures in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the territorial government's preparedness in case of exigencies arising due to heavy rainfall expected to pound Puducherry and Karaikal under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.(Image: PTI)

Speaking to reporters at his cabinet room after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal on Thursday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had arrived in Puducherry with some teams deputed to Karaikal for carrying out relief and rehabilitation work according to requirements. (Image: PTI)