Chartered Accountants in India who are famous for other feats



1 / 9 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Trader and Investor) | India’s big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a billionaire business magnate, stock trader and investor who has been successfully running his asset management firm Rare Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala enrolled in the ICAI after completing his graduation from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 Deepak Parekh (HDFC Chairman) | Deepak Parekh, the chairman of India’s largest private lender is also a CA. After completing his graduation from Sydenham College, he went to England and enrolled with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 9 Piyush Goyal (Union Minister) | Piyush Goyal is the Union Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the current cabinet. Goyal finished his CA course after graduating in law from Mumbai University. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 9 Motilal Oswal (Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services) | Motilal Oswal is the co-founder, chairman and managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, one of India’s most prominent financial services companies. Oswal, who belongs to Rajasthan’s Barmer, had moved to Mumbai as a college student to pursue his CA course. (Image: Twitter)



5 / 9 Raamdeo Agrawal (Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services) | Businessman, stock market investor and Chairman of Motilal Oswal Group, Agrawal co-founded MOFS with Oswal. He was also the co-founder behind the accounting firm that the two ran before they became stock brokers.



6 / 9 KM Birla (Chairman of Aditya Birla Group) | Kumar Mangalam Birla is a billionaire industrialist and he is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, one of the largest global conglomerates in India. He is also a chartered accountant. (Image: PTI)



7 / 9 Prannoy Roy (Founder of NDTV) | Prannoy Roy is one of the foremost journalists in India and also one of the co-founders of NDTV, India’s first independent news network. Prannoy is also an economist and a chartered accountant.



8 / 9 Shekhar Kapur (Filmmaker) | Decorated Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is also a chartered accountant. He had enrolled with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales at the age of 22. (Image: Wiki Commons)